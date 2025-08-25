Wellington Management Group LLP Has $27.10 Million Stock Position in Encore Capital Group Inc $ECPG

Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Encore Capital Group Inc (NASDAQ:ECPG – Free Report) by 13.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 790,392 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 91,019 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Encore Capital Group were worth $27,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ECPG. Corton Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Encore Capital Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Encore Capital Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Encore Capital Group by 2,834.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,308 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 6,093 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Encore Capital Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $228,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Encore Capital Group by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,880 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642 shares in the last quarter.

Encore Capital Group Trading Up 4.2%

Shares of Encore Capital Group stock opened at $42.25 on Monday. Encore Capital Group Inc has a 12-month low of $26.45 and a 12-month high of $51.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.33 and its 200-day moving average is $38.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43. The stock has a market cap of $972.26 million, a P/E ratio of -11.30 and a beta of 1.59.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Encore Capital Group ( NASDAQ:ECPG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The asset manager reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $1.05. Encore Capital Group had a positive return on equity of 19.61% and a negative net margin of 6.07%.The business had revenue of $442.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $383.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Encore Capital Group Inc will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded Encore Capital Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and three have given a Buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.67.

Encore Capital Group Company Profile

Encore Capital Group, Inc, a specialty finance company, provides debt recovery solutions and other related services for consumers across financial assets worldwide. The company purchases portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at deep discounts to face value, as well as manages them by working with individuals as they repay their obligations and works toward financial recovery.

