Wellington Management Group LLP Has $28.56 Million Stock Position in SPX Technologies, Inc. $SPXC

Wellington Management Group LLP lessened its stake in SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC – Free Report) by 11.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 221,799 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,282 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned about 0.47% of SPX Technologies worth $28,563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SPXC. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in SPX Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $361,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in SPX Technologies by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in SPX Technologies by 61.4% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 11,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after purchasing an additional 4,229 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in SPX Technologies by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 538,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,363,000 after purchasing an additional 56,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPX Technologies by 178.4% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 6,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 4,146 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SPXC shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on SPX Technologies from $182.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on SPX Technologies from $170.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded SPX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on SPX Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and four have assigned a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $195.20.

SPX Technologies stock opened at $190.7530 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $8.92 billion, a PE ratio of 42.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $177.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.64. SPX Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.00 and a 12-month high of $209.38.

SPX Technologies (NYSE:SPXC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $552.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $546.03 million. SPX Technologies had a return on equity of 19.59% and a net margin of 10.27%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. SPX Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.350-6.650 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that SPX Technologies, Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Rick D. Puckett sold 6,823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.01, for a total transaction of $1,043,987.23. Following the sale, the director directly owned 33,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,167,147.70. The trade was a 16.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

SPX Technologies, Inc supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation, and cooling (HVAC); and detection and measurement markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, HVAC and Detection and Measurement. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services package and process cooling products and engineered air movement solutions for the HVAC industrial and power generation markets, as well as boilers, heating, and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

