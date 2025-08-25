Wellington Management Group LLP Has $28.83 Million Stock Holdings in Nu Holdings Ltd. $NU

Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,814,988 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 156,367 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned approximately 0.06% of NU worth $28,825,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of NU by 17.9% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 265,160,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,715,243,000 after acquiring an additional 40,181,132 shares in the last quarter. Kontiki Capital Management HK Ltd. grew its stake in shares of NU by 54.3% in the first quarter. Kontiki Capital Management HK Ltd. now owns 32,575,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,575,000 after acquiring an additional 11,465,700 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of NU by 9.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 27,869,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,385,000 after acquiring an additional 2,373,500 shares in the last quarter. Ribbit Management Company LLC grew its stake in shares of NU by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Ribbit Management Company LLC now owns 25,243,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,525,000 after acquiring an additional 4,575,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of NU by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 24,378,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417,910 shares during the period. 84.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NU stock opened at $13.9350 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.15. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a 12 month low of $9.01 and a 12 month high of $16.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.29, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

NU ( NYSE:NU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. NU had a return on equity of 29.91% and a net margin of 17.90%.The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.78 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

NU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna raised their price target on NU from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Itau BBA Securities upgraded NU from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on NU from $14.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 30th. Citigroup upgraded NU from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of NU in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.56.

Nu Holdings Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital banking services. The company was founded by David Vélez Osorno, Cristina Helena Zingaretti Junqueira, and Adam Edward Wible on February 26, 2016 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

