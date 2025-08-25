Wellington Management Group LLP Has $30.24 Million Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF $IWO

Wellington Management Group LLP cut its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 34.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 118,323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 63,496 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $30,235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cladis Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $204,000. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC now owns 8,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,296,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. LWM Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. LWM Advisors Inc. now owns 22,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,796,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $661,000. Finally, Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 3,849 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $984,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. 74.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Trading Up 3.4%

Shares of IWO stock opened at $307.28 on Monday. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $219.19 and a 1 year high of $317.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $290.36 and its 200-day moving average is $273.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.86 and a beta of 1.15.

About iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

