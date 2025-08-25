Wellington Management Group LLP Has $31.34 Million Stock Holdings in Ferrari N.V. $RACE

Wellington Management Group LLP decreased its holdings in shares of Ferrari N.V. (NYSE:RACE – Free Report) by 75.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 73,981 shares of the company’s stock after selling 228,016 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $31,343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RACE. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Ferrari by 36.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 15,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,584,000 after buying an additional 4,162 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Ferrari by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 176,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,832,000 after buying an additional 6,662 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC increased its position in Ferrari by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 1,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in Ferrari by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 25,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,798,000 after buying an additional 4,224 shares during the period. Finally, Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management increased its position in Ferrari by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 1,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $836,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period.

Get Ferrari alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on RACE. Cfra Research cut Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. UBS Group raised their price target on Ferrari from $520.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Wall Street Zen cut Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ferrari in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “sell” rating on shares of Ferrari in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $526.25.

Ferrari Stock Performance

NYSE:RACE opened at $471.1990 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $476.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $466.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.21 billion, a PE ratio of 48.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 3.94, a current ratio of 5.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Ferrari N.V. has a twelve month low of $391.54 and a twelve month high of $519.10.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. Ferrari had a return on equity of 45.41% and a net margin of 22.95%.Ferrari’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.29 earnings per share. Ferrari has set its FY 2025 guidance at 9.751- EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Ferrari N.V. will post 9.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ferrari Profile

(Free Report)

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury performance sports cars worldwide. The company offers range, special series, Icona, and supercars; limited edition supercars and one-off cars; and track cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars; and licenses its Ferrari brand to various producers and retailers of luxury and lifestyle goods.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RACE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ferrari N.V. (NYSE:RACE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ferrari Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrari and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.