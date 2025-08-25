Wellington Management Group LLP Has $32.10 Million Stock Position in Celestica, Inc. $CLS

Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Celestica, Inc. (NYSE:CLS – Free Report) (TSE:CLS) by 39.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 407,297 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 115,156 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Celestica were worth $32,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CLS. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Celestica in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Celestica in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Celestica in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Celestica by 1,516.7% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 679 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of Celestica by 14.1% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 993 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. 67.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CLS shares. Argus cut their price objective on Celestica from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. CICC Research began coverage on Celestica in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target (up from $118.00) on shares of Celestica in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded Celestica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $208.00 price target (up from $101.00) on shares of Celestica in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.92.

Celestica stock opened at $189.2390 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.96 and a beta of 1.80. Celestica, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.65 and a 52-week high of $218.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $170.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Get Free Report) (TSE:CLS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 28th. The technology company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. Celestica had a return on equity of 28.23% and a net margin of 5.11%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. Celestica has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.370-1.530 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 5.500-5.500 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Celestica, Inc. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Celestica Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments: Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

