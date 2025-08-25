Wellington Management Group LLP Has $35.96 Million Holdings in LifeStance Health Group, Inc. $LFST

Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,399,293 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 123,056 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in LifeStance Health Group were worth $35,959,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parcion Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LifeStance Health Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $15,670,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of LifeStance Health Group by 51.4% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 59,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 20,200 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of LifeStance Health Group by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,591,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,731,000 after buying an additional 166,731 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LifeStance Health Group by 2,599.0% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 370,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,468,000 after buying an additional 356,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of LifeStance Health Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,535,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

LFST stock opened at $5.55 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -111.00 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.98. LifeStance Health Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.74 and a fifty-two week high of $8.61.

LifeStance Health Group ( NASDAQ:LFST Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $345.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $345.05 million. LifeStance Health Group had a negative return on equity of 1.11% and a negative net margin of 1.23%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. LifeStance Health Group has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that LifeStance Health Group, Inc. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LFST. UBS Group increased their price target on LifeStance Health Group from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded LifeStance Health Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on LifeStance Health Group in a research note on Friday, July 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, LifeStance Health Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.50.

In other LifeStance Health Group news, Director Darren M. Black sold 8,407,643 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.07, for a total transaction of $42,626,750.01. Following the transaction, the director owned 33,524,715 shares in the company, valued at $169,970,305.05. This trade represents a 20.05% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Silversmith Partners I. Gp, Llc sold 3,592,357 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.07, for a total value of $18,213,249.99. Following the transaction, the insider owned 14,324,197 shares in the company, valued at $72,623,678.79. The trade was a 20.05% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,423,643 shares of company stock worth $103,561,790 over the last quarter. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LifeStance Health Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outpatient mental health services to children, adolescents, adults, and geriatrics in the United States. The company offers patients a suite of mental health services, including psychiatric evaluations and treatment, psychological, and neuropsychological testing, as well as individual, family, and group therapy.

