Wellington Management Group LLP Has $36.96 Million Stock Holdings in Dynatrace, Inc. $DT

Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report) by 22.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 783,942 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 142,021 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned approximately 0.26% of Dynatrace worth $36,963,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC grew its stake in Dynatrace by 1,423.4% during the 4th quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Dynatrace during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 761.9% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dynatrace in the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its position in Dynatrace by 35.4% during the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. 94.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Dynatrace

In related news, EVP Dan Zugelder sold 15,824 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.52, for a total transaction of $862,724.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 17,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $940,033.84. The trade was a 47.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $68.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley set a $55.00 target price on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $67.00 target price on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Friday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.63.

Dynatrace Trading Up 1.2%

Shares of DT stock opened at $49.41 on Monday. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.30 and a 1 year high of $63.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.91.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.04. Dynatrace had a net margin of 27.75% and a return on equity of 9.15%. The business had revenue of $477.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. Dynatrace’s revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Dynatrace

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

