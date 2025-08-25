Wellington Management Group LLP Increases Position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. $FIS

Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 2,291.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 516,311 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 494,724 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned about 0.10% of Fidelity National Information Services worth $38,558,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FIS. Sierra Ocean LLC increased its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 356.0% during the 1st quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC now owns 342 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. YANKCOM Partnership increased its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 118.8% during the 1st quarter. YANKCOM Partnership now owns 350 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 92.1% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 342 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 179.9% during the 1st quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 389 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kennebec Savings Bank increased its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 71.3% during the 1st quarter. Kennebec Savings Bank now owns 447 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on FIS shares. UBS Group cut their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $84.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $92.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.63.

Fidelity National Information Services Price Performance

NYSE:FIS opened at $71.7810 on Monday. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a one year low of $66.51 and a one year high of $91.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $37.50 billion, a PE ratio of 398.81 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $77.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.97.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.36. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 18.73% and a net margin of 1.09%.The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Fidelity National Information Services has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.460-1.500 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 5.720-5.800 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Information Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 10th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 10th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 888.89%.

About Fidelity National Information Services

(Free Report)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.