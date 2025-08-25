Wellington Management Group LLP Increases Stock Position in Hayward Holdings, Inc. $HAYW

Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW – Free Report) by 40.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,943,768 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 555,481 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned 0.90% of Hayward worth $27,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAYW. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in Hayward by 51.1% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 9,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 3,241 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital purchased a new stake in Hayward in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Hayward by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 11,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares in the last quarter. iSAM Funds UK Ltd purchased a new stake in Hayward in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Hayward in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $172,000.

Shares of HAYW opened at $16.5440 on Monday. Hayward Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.10 and a twelve month high of $16.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 28.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Hayward ( NYSE:HAYW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $299.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.17 million. Hayward had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 12.04%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. Hayward has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Hayward Holdings, Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Eifion Jones sold 20,000 shares of Hayward stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total transaction of $330,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 287,231 shares in the company, valued at $4,739,311.50. The trade was a 6.51% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin Holleran sold 60,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.27, for a total value of $924,919.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 623,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,521,455.80. This trade represents a 8.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 156,142 shares of company stock worth $2,347,527 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

Hayward Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of pool equipment and associated automation systems in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers pool equipment, including pumps, filters, robotics, suction and pressure cleaners, gas heaters and heat pumps, water features and landscape lighting, water sanitizers, salt chlorine generators, safety equipment, and in-floor automated cleaning systems, as well as LED illumination solutions.

