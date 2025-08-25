Wellington Management Group LLP Increases Stock Position in Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. $HLX

Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,368,295 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 86,093 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned about 2.22% of Helix Energy Solutions Group worth $27,991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,257,726 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $118,482,000 after buying an additional 208,288 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 6.4% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,030,111 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,800,000 after buying an additional 303,074 shares during the period. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 66.2% during the fourth quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,103,295 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,243,000 after buying an additional 1,634,764 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its position in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 2,905,836 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,082,000 after buying an additional 425,071 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 356.5% during the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,469,684 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $23,017,000 after buying an additional 1,928,691 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HLX opened at $6.3750 on Monday. Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. has a one year low of $5.52 and a one year high of $12.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.31 and a 200 day moving average of $6.92. The company has a market capitalization of $937.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.92 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.19.

Helix Energy Solutions Group ( NYSE:HLX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $302.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.62 million. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a return on equity of 3.23% and a net margin of 3.92%. Helix Energy Solutions Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on HLX. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price objective (down previously from $10.00) on shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Wall Street Zen lowered Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.00.

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, the East Coast of the United States, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through four segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, Production Facilities, and Shallow Water Abandonment segments.

