Wellington Management Group LLP Lowers Holdings in MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. $MOFG

Wellington Management Group LLP lowered its stake in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG – Free Report) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,040,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,344 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in MidWestOne Financial Group were worth $30,798,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MOFG. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in MidWestOne Financial Group by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 35,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,027,000 after buying an additional 4,231 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in MidWestOne Financial Group by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 24,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $706,000 after buying an additional 2,776 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in MidWestOne Financial Group by 202.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 22,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $652,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in MidWestOne Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth $1,002,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in MidWestOne Financial Group by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 51,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,492,000 after buying an additional 9,087 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.42% of the company’s stock.

MidWestOne Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of MOFG stock opened at $30.29 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.93. The company has a market cap of $627.31 million, a PE ratio of -7.46 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.62 and a 12-month high of $34.56.

MidWestOne Financial Group Announces Dividend

MidWestOne Financial Group ( NASDAQ:MOFG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $61.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.60 million. Analysts expect that MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be given a $0.2425 dividend. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. MidWestOne Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently -23.89%.

Insider Buying and Selling at MidWestOne Financial Group

In other news, CEO Charles N. Reeves bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.04 per share, with a total value of $140,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 58,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,650,630.68. The trade was a 9.28% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Len D. Devaisher bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.72 per share, for a total transaction of $28,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $86,160. This trade represents a 50.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 6,800 shares of company stock worth $190,882. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on MOFG. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on MidWestOne Financial Group from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on MidWestOne Financial Group from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.17.

About MidWestOne Financial Group

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MidWestOne Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, governmental units, and institutional customers. It offers range of deposit products, including noninterest bearing and interest bearing demand deposits, savings, money market, and time deposits accounts.

