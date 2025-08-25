Wellington Management Group LLP Lowers Holdings in Twist Bioscience Corporation $TWST

Wellington Management Group LLP decreased its holdings in Twist Bioscience Corporation (NASDAQ:TWST – Free Report) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 760,951 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,361 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned about 1.27% of Twist Bioscience worth $29,875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 547.2% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 68.1% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new stake in shares of Twist Bioscience in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Twist Bioscience in the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Bayforest Capital Ltd lifted its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 49.3% in the first quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 4,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 1,604 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, CEO Emily M. Leproust sold 1,678 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.76, for a total value of $60,005.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 645,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,093,164.32. This represents a 0.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Adam Laponis sold 2,449 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.15, for a total value of $93,429.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 103,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,951,157.35. This trade represents a 2.31% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,250 shares of company stock worth $193,852. Insiders own 3.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on TWST. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Twist Bioscience from $54.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Twist Bioscience in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Twist Bioscience in a research report on Monday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Twist Bioscience from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Twist Bioscience from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.40.

TWST opened at $28.59 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.72 and a beta of 2.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.17. Twist Bioscience Corporation has a one year low of $24.28 and a one year high of $55.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 3.90.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $96.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.52 million. Twist Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 29.03% and a negative net margin of 23.51%. Twist Bioscience has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Twist Bioscience Corporation will post -2.12 EPS for the current year.

Twist Bioscience Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of synthetic DNA-based products. The company offers synthetic genes and gene fragments used in product development for therapeutics, diagnostics, chemicals/materials, food/agriculture, data storage, and various applications within academic research by biotech, pharma, industrial chemical, and agricultural companies, as well as academic labs; Oligo pools used in targeted NGS, CRISPR gene editing, mutagenesis experiments, DNA origami, DNA computing, data storage in DNA, and other applications; and immunoglobulin G proteins for customers focused on the pursuit of drug discovery and development.

