Wellington Management Group LLP Lowers Holdings in Zillow Group, Inc. $ZG

Wellington Management Group LLP trimmed its holdings in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 416,364 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,271 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned about 0.17% of Zillow Group worth $27,838,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ZG. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 79.4% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 488 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the first quarter worth about $42,000. CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the first quarter worth about $46,000. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 33.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,129 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. 20.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zillow Group Price Performance

Shares of ZG stock opened at $83.92 on Monday. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.16 and a 1 year high of $86.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.70. The company has a market cap of $20.33 billion, a PE ratio of -322.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.81 and a beta of 2.07.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Zillow Group ( NASDAQ:ZG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $655.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $647.06 million. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 2.60% and a negative return on equity of 1.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Zillow Group, Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

ZG has been the topic of several research reports. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Zillow Group from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $66.00 target price (up from $60.00) on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on Zillow Group from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Benchmark decreased their price objective on Zillow Group from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Zillow Group from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.62.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Jeremy Wacksman sold 11,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.73, for a total transaction of $966,605.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 153,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,126,377.49. This represents a 6.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Jun Choo sold 45,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.21, for a total value of $3,894,949.10. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 117,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,977,920.58. This represents a 28.08% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 580,379 shares of company stock valued at $49,319,729. 17.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Zillow Group Profile

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.

