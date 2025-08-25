Wellington Management Group LLP Lowers Position in Nucor Corporation $NUE

Wellington Management Group LLP lessened its stake in shares of Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 9.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 226,667 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 24,697 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned approximately 0.10% of Nucor worth $27,277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUE. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nucor in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Putney Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Nucor during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Nucor by 73.5% during the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 281 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Nucor during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nucor in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NUE opened at $147.7660 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $138.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $127.38. Nucor Corporation has a 1 year low of $97.59 and a 1 year high of $170.52. The company has a market cap of $33.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.67, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.74.

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.06. Nucor had a return on equity of 6.65% and a net margin of 4.21%.The firm had revenue of $8.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Nucor Corporation will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.71%.

In other Nucor news, EVP Daniel R. Needham sold 7,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total transaction of $1,051,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 92,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,458,134. This trade represents a 7.24% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 8,021 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.38, for a total value of $1,150,050.98. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 82,703 shares in the company, valued at $11,857,956.14. This represents a 8.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 42,309 shares of company stock valued at $5,860,294. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Nucor from $143.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Wall Street Zen cut Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Nucor from $153.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised Nucor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $135.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.78.

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

