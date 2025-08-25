Wellington Management Group LLP Lowers Position in Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. $THR

Wellington Management Group LLP lowered its holdings in Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,247,921 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 55,109 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned approximately 3.70% of Thermon Group worth $34,755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of Thermon Group by 314.1% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 853 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Thermon Group by 68.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 922 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Thermon Group by 3,912.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 978 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Thermon Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $192,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thermon Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $270,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

Thermon Group Price Performance

Shares of Thermon Group stock opened at $26.72 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $883.36 million, a PE ratio of 16.91 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.64. Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.05 and a 12 month high of $33.25.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Thermon Group ( NYSE:THR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $108.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.53 million. Thermon Group had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 12.65%. Thermon Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. Thermon Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.770-1.990 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Wall Street Zen lowered Thermon Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th.

Thermon Group Company Profile

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc provides engineered industrial process heating solutions for process industries in the United States and Latin America, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers heat tracing products, such as electric heat tracing cables, steam heating solutions, controls, monitoring and software, instrumentation, project services, industrial heating and filtration solutions, temporary electrical power distribution and lighting, and other products and services.

