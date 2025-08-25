Wellington Management Group LLP Purchases 111 Shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. $WMS

Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Free Report) by 0.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 339,370 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems were worth $36,873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WMS. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,025,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 807,667 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $93,363,000 after purchasing an additional 22,805 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 45.5% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,463 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $225,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 19,540 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,259,000 after acquiring an additional 3,441 shares during the last quarter. 89.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their price target on Advanced Drainage Systems from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 price target (up from $146.00) on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Advanced Drainage Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Advanced Drainage Systems from $140.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price target on Advanced Drainage Systems from $143.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $152.56.

Advanced Drainage Systems Trading Up 5.0%

NYSE WMS opened at $147.4060 on Monday. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $93.92 and a fifty-two week high of $166.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 3.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.62. The stock has a market cap of $11.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.27.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The construction company reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.17. Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 29.57% and a net margin of 14.82%.The business had revenue of $829.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $800.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.06 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Advanced Drainage Systems has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Advanced Drainage Systems Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.00%.

Advanced Drainage Systems Profile

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products in North America and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments. It offers single, double, and triple wall corrugated polypropylene and polyethylene pipes; plastic leachfield chambers and systems; EZflow synthetic aggregate bundles; wastewater purification through mechanical aeration wastewater for residential and commercial systems; septic tanks and accessories; combined treatment and dispersal systems, including advanced enviro-septic and advanced treatment leachfield systems; and allied products, including storm retention/detention and septic chambers, polyvinyl chloride drainage structures, fittings, and water quality filters and separators.

