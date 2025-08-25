Wellington Management Group LLP Purchases 116,988 Shares of NB Bancorp, Inc. $NBBK

Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in NB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBBK – Free Report) by 7.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,610,589 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 116,988 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in NB Bancorp were worth $29,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of NB Bancorp by 87.8% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 2,073 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in NB Bancorp by 1,720.1% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 4,713 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in NB Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $198,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in NB Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Northeast Investment Management bought a new position in NB Bancorp during the first quarter worth $217,000.

NB Bancorp stock opened at $18.83 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. NB Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.09 and a 1 year high of $21.05. The company has a market cap of $750.00 million, a PE ratio of 14.16 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.74.

NB Bancorp ( NASDAQ:NBBK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $51.19 million for the quarter. NB Bancorp had a net margin of 15.86% and a return on equity of 7.37%. Equities analysts anticipate that NB Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 6th were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 6th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. NB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 21.05%.

Separately, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of NB Bancorp from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

NB Bancorp, Inc focuses on operating as a bank holding company for Needham Bank that provides various banking products and services in Greater Boston metropolitan area and surrounding communities in Massachusetts, eastern Connecticut, southern New Hampshire, and Rhode Island. The company offers various deposits, including certificate of deposit, individual retirement, money market, savings, NOW, demand deposit, and interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking accounts; and commercial real estate and multifamily, one- to four-family residential real estate, construction and land development, commercial and industrial, and consumer loans, as well as home equity loans and lines of credit.

