Wellington Management Group LLP Purchases 193,812 Shares of Agilysys, Inc. $AGYS

Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS – Free Report) by 99.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 388,978 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 193,812 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned 1.39% of Agilysys worth $28,216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Agilysys by 17.9% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 421,751 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,594,000 after purchasing an additional 64,062 shares during the period. Roubaix Capital LLC bought a new stake in Agilysys during the first quarter valued at about $4,914,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Agilysys by 26.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 187,832 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,625,000 after purchasing an additional 38,739 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC bought a new stake in Agilysys during the first quarter valued at about $449,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Agilysys by 97.2% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 22,415 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after purchasing an additional 11,046 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Agilysys alerts:

Agilysys Price Performance

Shares of Agilysys stock opened at $110.53 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.29. Agilysys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.71 and a 52 week high of $142.64. The company has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 221.06 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Agilysys ( NASDAQ:AGYS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The software maker reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $76.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.42 million. Agilysys had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 4.85%.Agilysys’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. Agilysys has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Agilysys, Inc. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on AGYS. Northland Securities set a $152.00 price target on Agilysys in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Agilysys in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Agilysys from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective (up from $100.00) on shares of Agilysys in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.86.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AGYS

Insider Transactions at Agilysys

In related news, Director John Mutch sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.83, for a total value of $55,415.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 31,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,480,505.32. The trade was a 1.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO William David Wood III sold 321 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.39, for a total value of $36,398.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 47,288 shares in the company, valued at $5,361,986.32. This represents a 0.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,405 shares of company stock valued at $158,033 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Agilysys Profile

(Free Report)

Agilysys, Inc operates as a developer and marketer of software-enabled solutions and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. It offers software solutions fully integrated with third party hardware and operating systems; cloud applications, support, and maintenance; subscription and maintenance; and professional services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Agilysys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilysys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.