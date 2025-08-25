Wellington Management Group LLP Purchases 205,381 Shares of Maplebear Inc. $CART

Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Maplebear Inc. (NASDAQ:CART – Free Report) by 37.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 760,263 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 205,381 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Maplebear were worth $30,327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CART. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Maplebear by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 3,532 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Maplebear during the 4th quarter worth about $3,861,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Maplebear by 60.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 123,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,111,000 after purchasing an additional 46,413 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Maplebear by 277.9% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Maplebear by 110.9% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 303,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,588,000 after purchasing an additional 159,829 shares during the last quarter. 63.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Maplebear

In related news, Director Levien Meredith A. Kopit sold 4,225 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.45, for a total transaction of $200,476.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 20,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $988,336.05. This represents a 16.86% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Morgan Fong sold 4,680 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.16, for a total value of $230,068.80. Following the sale, the general counsel directly owned 452,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,220,320. The trade was a 1.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,975,327 shares of company stock worth $237,736,848 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 26.00% of the company’s stock.

Maplebear Stock Performance

NASDAQ CART opened at $43.37 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.57. Maplebear Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.17 and a 52-week high of $53.50. The stock has a market cap of $11.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.07, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.21.

Maplebear (NASDAQ:CART – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. Maplebear had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 13.76%.The business had revenue of $914.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $896.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. Maplebear’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Maplebear Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on CART. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on Maplebear from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Maplebear from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. JMP Securities upped their price target on Maplebear from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Maplebear from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Maplebear in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.63.

Maplebear Profile

Maplebear Inc, doing business as Instacart, engages in the provision of online grocery shopping services to households in North America. It sells and delivers grocery products, as well as pickup services through a mobile application and website. It also operates virtual convenience stores; and provides software-as-a-service solutions to retailers.

