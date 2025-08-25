Wellington Management Group LLP Purchases 8,628 Shares of CBIZ, Inc. $CBZ

Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 410,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,628 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned about 0.75% of CBIZ worth $31,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CBZ. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of CBIZ during the first quarter valued at approximately $23,494,000. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of CBIZ during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $23,383,000. SG Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CBIZ during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,543,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of CBIZ by 60.4% during the first quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 631,893 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,935,000 after acquiring an additional 237,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of CBIZ by 6.7% during the first quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,220,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $168,429,000 after acquiring an additional 138,886 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at CBIZ

In related news, Director Rodney A. Young purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $62.43 per share, for a total transaction of $124,860.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 8,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $518,793.30. This represents a 31.70% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.95% of the company’s stock.

CBIZ Trading Up 2.8%

NYSE CBZ opened at $66.5220 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.23 and a beta of 0.92. CBIZ, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.83 and a 52 week high of $90.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $69.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.11. CBIZ had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 4.51%.The firm had revenue of $683.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $701.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 62.7% on a year-over-year basis. CBIZ has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.600-3.650 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that CBIZ, Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CBIZ, Inc provides financial, insurance, and advisory services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices segments. The Financial Services segment offers accounting and tax, financial advisory, valuation, risk and advisory, and government healthcare consulting services.

