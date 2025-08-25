Wellington Management Group LLP Raises Holdings in Kontoor Brands, Inc. $KTB

Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB – Free Report) by 135.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 440,135 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 253,140 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Kontoor Brands were worth $28,226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KTB. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Kontoor Brands by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,355,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,755,000 after acquiring an additional 142,956 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Kontoor Brands by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,267,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,252,000 after acquiring an additional 5,207 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Kontoor Brands by 1.0% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,134,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,757,000 after acquiring an additional 10,847 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Kontoor Brands by 10.7% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 876,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,221,000 after acquiring an additional 84,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Kontoor Brands by 1.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 597,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,327,000 after acquiring an additional 10,748 shares during the last quarter. 93.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on KTB shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Kontoor Brands from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $85.00 target price on shares of Kontoor Brands and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a $91.00 target price (up previously from $86.00) on shares of Kontoor Brands in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Kontoor Brands from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Kontoor Brands from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.67.

Shares of KTB opened at $77.3120 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of 17.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $65.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.48. Kontoor Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.00 and a fifty-two week high of $96.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.35. Kontoor Brands had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 68.76%. The business had revenue of $658.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $632.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Kontoor Brands has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.450-5.450 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 1.350-1.350 EPS. Analysts forecast that Kontoor Brands, Inc. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 9th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. Kontoor Brands’s payout ratio is 46.43%.

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, produces, procures, markets, distributes, and licenses denim, apparel, footwear, and accessories, primarily under the Wrangler and Lee brands. The company operates through two segments: Wrangler and Lee. It licenses and sells apparel under the Rock & Republic brand name.

