Wellington Management Group LLP Raises Holdings in MRC Global Inc. $MRC

Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,105,144 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 158,338 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned approximately 3.61% of MRC Global worth $35,647,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of MRC Global by 52.9% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 23,234 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 8,034 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of MRC Global by 1,576.2% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 14,063 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 13,224 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of MRC Global by 19.6% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 44,586 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 7,301 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MRC Global by 67.6% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,719 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 20,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in shares of MRC Global by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 59,780 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $764,000 after buying an additional 4,831 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.97% of the company’s stock.

MRC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Research raised MRC Global to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Susquehanna raised their price target on MRC Global from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on MRC Global from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised MRC Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, MRC Global presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.00.

Shares of MRC opened at $14.9680 on Monday. MRC Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.23 and a twelve month high of $15.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of -62.37 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The oil and gas company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $798.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $784.60 million. MRC Global had a positive return on equity of 11.81% and a negative net margin of 0.10%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that MRC Global Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

MRC Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers ball, butterfly, gate, globe, check, diaphragm, needle, and plug valves; other products, such as lined corrosion resistant piping systems, control valves, valve automation, and top work components; and valve modification services, including valve control extensions, welding, hydrotesting, painting, coating, x-raying, and actuation assembly.

