Wellington Management Group LLP Raises Position in Comerica Incorporated $CMA

Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Free Report) by 121.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 497,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 272,969 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned approximately 0.38% of Comerica worth $29,370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comerica during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Gen Wealth Partners Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Comerica during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of Comerica by 152.0% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of Comerica by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Europe London LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Comerica during the 4th quarter valued at $130,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Comerica alerts:

Insider Transactions at Comerica

In other news, EVP Allysun C. Fleming sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.03, for a total transaction of $140,763.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 9,424 shares in the company, valued at $631,690.72. This trade represents a 18.22% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider James Mcgregor Carr sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.28, for a total value of $269,120.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 33,471 shares in the company, valued at $2,251,928.88. This trade represents a 10.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Comerica Price Performance

Shares of CMA opened at $69.5740 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $63.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.08. The company has a market capitalization of $8.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.33, a P/E/G ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. Comerica Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $48.12 and a fifty-two week high of $73.45.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $849.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $844.39 million. Comerica had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 14.92%.During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. Research analysts predict that Comerica Incorporated will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Comerica Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.1%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.41%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Comerica from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. UBS Group set a $64.00 target price on Comerica and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Truist Financial upped their target price on Comerica from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Comerica from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, Raymond James Financial reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Comerica in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.40.

View Our Latest Research Report on Comerica

About Comerica

(Free Report)

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, payment solutions, card services, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Comerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.