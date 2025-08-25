Wellington Management Group LLP Reduces Stake in OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited $OSW

Wellington Management Group LLP decreased its stake in shares of OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW – Free Report) by 0.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,089,640 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,043 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned 2.00% of OneSpaWorld worth $35,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in OneSpaWorld by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,068,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,936,000 after purchasing an additional 94,036 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in OneSpaWorld by 566.4% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,448,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230,931 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in OneSpaWorld by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 730,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,270,000 after acquiring an additional 136,571 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in OneSpaWorld in the 1st quarter worth about $13,348,000. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC increased its stake in OneSpaWorld by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 213,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,579,000 after acquiring an additional 1,428 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.98% of the company’s stock.

Get OneSpaWorld alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on OSW shares. Wall Street Zen lowered OneSpaWorld from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of OneSpaWorld in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Truist Financial upped their target price on OneSpaWorld from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of OneSpaWorld in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on OneSpaWorld from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.67.

OneSpaWorld Trading Up 4.6%

NASDAQ OSW opened at $22.97 on Monday. OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of $14.21 and a fifty-two week high of $23.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.42. The stock has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.78 and a beta of 1.38.

OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. OneSpaWorld had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 7.74%.The business had revenue of $240.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. OneSpaWorld has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts forecast that OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

OneSpaWorld Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 20th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 20th. OneSpaWorld’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.53%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Glenn Fusfield sold 23,116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.57, for a total value of $498,612.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 151,799 shares in the company, valued at $3,274,304.43. This trade represents a 13.22% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew R. Heyer sold 31,289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.59, for a total value of $675,529.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 332,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,171,010.55. The trade was a 8.61% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 156,824 shares of company stock valued at $3,406,170. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

OneSpaWorld Profile

(Free Report)

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited operates health and wellness centers onboard cruise ships and at destination resorts worldwide. Its health and wellness centers offer services, such as traditional body, salon, and skin care services and products; self-service fitness facilities, specialized fitness classes, and personal fitness training; pain management, detoxifying programs, and body composition analyses; weight management programs and products; and medi-spa services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OSW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for OneSpaWorld Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneSpaWorld and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.