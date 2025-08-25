Wellington Management Group LLP Reduces Stock Position in Hologic, Inc. $HOLX

Wellington Management Group LLP lessened its stake in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 492,387 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 41,323 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned 0.22% of Hologic worth $30,415,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new position in Hologic in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Hologic by 46.0% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 686 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in Hologic in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Hologic by 6,016.7% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 734 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raiffeisen Bank International AG acquired a new position in Hologic in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Hologic Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HOLX opened at $68.26 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $15.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.32, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.49. Hologic, Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.90 and a 52 week high of $84.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $65.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.40.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hologic ( NASDAQ:HOLX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Hologic had a net margin of 13.79% and a return on equity of 19.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. Hologic has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.090-1.120 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 4.230-4.260 EPS. Research analysts predict that Hologic, Inc. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Hologic from $77.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Hologic from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Mizuho set a $75.00 target price on shares of Hologic in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Hologic in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Hologic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.00.

Hologic Company Profile

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

