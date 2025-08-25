Wellington Management Group LLP Sells 101,638 Shares of Silicon Motion Technology Corporation $SIMO

Wellington Management Group LLP lowered its holdings in Silicon Motion Technology Corporation (NASDAQ:SIMO – Free Report) by 12.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 695,554 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after selling 101,638 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Silicon Motion Technology were worth $35,167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SIMO. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Silicon Motion Technology by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 36,248 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $1,959,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP grew its stake in Silicon Motion Technology by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP now owns 10,773 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Silicon Motion Technology by 61.8% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,152 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Silicon Motion Technology by 79.3% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,664 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1492 Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Silicon Motion Technology by 2.5% during the first quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 31,391 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $1,587,000 after buying an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SIMO opened at $76.43 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.88. Silicon Motion Technology Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $37.21 and a fifty-two week high of $85.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.92.

Silicon Motion Technology ( NASDAQ:SIMO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.15. Silicon Motion Technology had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 10.14%. The business had revenue of $198.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. Silicon Motion Technology’s revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Silicon Motion Technology has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Silicon Motion Technology Corporation will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 7th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 7th. Silicon Motion Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.97%.

Several analysts have weighed in on SIMO shares. Citigroup raised shares of Silicon Motion Technology to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target (up from $75.00) on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Silicon Motion Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.78.

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. The company offers controllers for computing-grade solid state drives (SSDs), which are used in PCs and other client devices; enterprise-grade SSDs used in data centers; eMMC and UFS mobile embedded storage for use in smartphones and IoT devices; flash memory cards and flash drives for use in expandable storage; and specialized SSDs that are used in industrial, commercial, and automotive applications.

