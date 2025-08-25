Wellington Management Group LLP Sells 234,641 Shares of Remitly Global, Inc. $RELY

Wellington Management Group LLP cut its holdings in Remitly Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:RELY – Free Report) by 11.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,813,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 234,641 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Remitly Global were worth $37,727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Remitly Global by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 57,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 5,390 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Remitly Global in the first quarter worth about $1,231,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Remitly Global by 53.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 70,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,597,000 after buying an additional 24,559 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in Remitly Global by 29.8% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 7,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 1,823 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Remitly Global by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 111,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,519,000 after buying an additional 12,816 shares during the period. 74.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ RELY opened at $19.05 on Monday. Remitly Global, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.43 and a twelve month high of $27.32. The firm has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 317.55 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.36 and a 200 day moving average of $20.51.

Remitly Global ( NASDAQ:RELY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.14). Remitly Global had a return on equity of 2.31% and a net margin of 0.96%.The firm had revenue of $411.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $384.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. Remitly Global’s revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Remitly Global, Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Remitly Global news, CEO Matthew B. Oppenheimer sold 14,583 shares of Remitly Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.28, for a total value of $251,994.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 4,212,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,798,030.72. The trade was a 0.34% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Luke Tavis sold 2,920 shares of Remitly Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.15, for a total transaction of $61,758.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 1,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,549.20. This trade represents a 70.74% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 128,250 shares of company stock worth $2,623,250 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on RELY. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Remitly Global from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on shares of Remitly Global from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Remitly Global from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective (up from $27.00) on shares of Remitly Global in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Remitly Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, August 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

Remitly Global, Inc provides digital financial services for immigrants and their families. It primarily offers cross-border remittance services in approximately 170 countries. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

