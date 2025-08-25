Wellington Management Group LLP Sells 34,782 Shares of Compania Cervecerias Unidas, S.A. $CCU

Wellington Management Group LLP lessened its holdings in shares of Compania Cervecerias Unidas, S.A. (NYSE:CCU – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,944,683 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,782 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Compania Cervecerias Unidas were worth $29,559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BLI Banque de Luxembourg Investments bought a new position in Compania Cervecerias Unidas during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,141,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Compania Cervecerias Unidas by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 242,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,748,000 after acquiring an additional 54,372 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Compania Cervecerias Unidas by 347.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 88,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $999,000 after purchasing an additional 68,490 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Compania Cervecerias Unidas by 26.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 73,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after buying an additional 15,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its stake in shares of Compania Cervecerias Unidas by 234.1% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 47,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 32,954 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Compania Cervecerias Unidas alerts:

Compania Cervecerias Unidas Stock Up 2.1%

Shares of NYSE:CCU opened at $12.31 on Monday. Compania Cervecerias Unidas, S.A. has a 52 week low of $10.03 and a 52 week high of $15.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.14. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.47 and its 200-day moving average is $13.67. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 14.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.66.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CCU shares. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Compania Cervecerias Unidas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Scotiabank cut shares of Compania Cervecerias Unidas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $9.40.

View Our Latest Report on CCU

Compania Cervecerias Unidas Company Profile

(Free Report)

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas SA operates as a beverage company in Chile, Argentina, Bolivia, Colombia, Paraguay, and Uruguay. The company operates through three segments: Chile, International Business, and Wine. It produces and sells alcoholic and non-alcoholic beer under proprietary and licensed brands, as well as distributes Pernod Ricard products in non-supermarket retail stores.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Compania Cervecerias Unidas, S.A. (NYSE:CCU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Compania Cervecerias Unidas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compania Cervecerias Unidas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.