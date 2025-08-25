Wellington Management Group LLP Sells 35,953 Shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. $EPAM

Wellington Management Group LLP cut its position in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report) by 18.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 157,514 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 35,953 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $26,595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EPAM. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems in the first quarter valued at $33,000. CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems in the first quarter valued at $42,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 79.5% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 481 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 149.2% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 785 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 66.8% in the first quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 844 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. 91.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EPAM. Cowen upgraded EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on EPAM Systems from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on EPAM Systems from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on EPAM Systems from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on EPAM Systems from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $226.25.

Shares of NYSE EPAM opened at $174.7080 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $167.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $177.38. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $138.15 and a twelve month high of $269.00.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The information technology services provider reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 7.91%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.45 EPS. EPAM Systems has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.960-11.120 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 2.980-3.060 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, performance tuning, deployment, maintenance, and support services.

