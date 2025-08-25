Wellington Management Group LLP Sells 66,868 Shares of DiamondRock Hospitality Company $DRH

Wellington Management Group LLP trimmed its stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,858,837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 66,868 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality were worth $37,510,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DRH. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 78.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,953,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,786,000 after buying an additional 3,064,117 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in the 1st quarter worth approximately $18,262,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 723.6% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,268,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,515,000 after buying an additional 1,993,345 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 8,576,077 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,442,000 after buying an additional 1,201,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GRS Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,919,000.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DRH. Truist Financial cut their price objective on DiamondRock Hospitality from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded DiamondRock Hospitality from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $7.75 to $8.25 in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Bank of America upgraded DiamondRock Hospitality from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on DiamondRock Hospitality from $8.00 to $8.25 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on DiamondRock Hospitality from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.50.

Shares of NYSE:DRH opened at $8.4550 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.52 and a beta of 1.41. DiamondRock Hospitality Company has a 12-month low of $6.18 and a 12-month high of $10.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $305.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $303.70 million. DiamondRock Hospitality had a return on equity of 4.23% and a net margin of 6.04%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. DiamondRock Hospitality has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.960-1.060 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that DiamondRock Hospitality Company will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. This represents a yield of 420.0%. DiamondRock Hospitality’s payout ratio is presently 123.08%.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in leisure destinations and top gateway markets. The Company currently owns 36 premium quality hotels with over 9,700 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its portfolio to be operated both under leading global brand families as well as independent boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

