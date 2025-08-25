Wyndham Hotels & Resorts $WH Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp reduced its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 909,948 shares of the company’s stock after selling 102,967 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.18% of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts worth $82,359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 18,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,688,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a report on Monday, June 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $101.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Barclays upped their price objective on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $121.00 to $102.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.98.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Stock Up 2.6%

Shares of NYSE WH opened at $88.8630 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.76, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.44. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a 52-week low of $75.91 and a 52-week high of $113.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $85.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.81.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $397.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.69 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 60.79% and a net margin of 23.10%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.600-4.780 EPS. Research analysts predict that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is presently 38.32%.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Profile

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc engages in the franchise and operation of hotels under the Wyndham brand. It operates through the Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment focuses on licensing the company’s lodging brands and providing related services to third-party hotel owners and others.

