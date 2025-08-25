Zoom Communications, Inc. $ZM Shares Purchased by Algert Global LLC

Algert Global LLC boosted its stake in Zoom Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Free Report) by 18.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,001 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Zoom Communications were worth $369,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZM. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Zoom Communications in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in Zoom Communications during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its stake in Zoom Communications by 177.0% during the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Raiffeisen Bank International AG acquired a new stake in Zoom Communications during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Zoom Communications during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ZM shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Zoom Communications from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Zoom Communications from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Zoom Communications from $73.00 to $69.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Zoom Communications from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Zoom Communications in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.00.

In other news, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.86, for a total transaction of $1,871,500.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 5,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,802.50. The trade was a 80.97% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Aparna Bawa sold 10,528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.78, for a total transaction of $787,283.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 1,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $147,914.84. This trade represents a 84.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 87,542 shares of company stock worth $6,609,623. Insiders own 10.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZM stock opened at $82.47 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $75.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.57. The stock has a market cap of $24.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.76, a PEG ratio of 21.46 and a beta of 0.68. Zoom Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.41 and a twelve month high of $92.80.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

