12,080 Shares in Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. $TCMD Acquired by Algert Global LLC

Algert Global LLC bought a new position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 12,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 66,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $875,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 205,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,527,000 after acquiring an additional 1,371 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 2,006 shares during the last quarter. 83.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TCMD. Wall Street Zen raised Tactile Systems Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. William Blair raised Tactile Systems Technology to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective (up from $12.00) on shares of Tactile Systems Technology in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Tactile Systems Technology from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.50.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Sheri Louise Dodd sold 7,762 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.36, for a total transaction of $95,938.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 173,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,144,200.44. This represents a 4.28% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Tactile Systems Technology Stock Performance

TCMD opened at $13.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $289.77 million, a P/E ratio of 20.97 and a beta of 0.96. Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.61 and a 52-week high of $21.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a current ratio of 3.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.84 and its 200-day moving average is $12.11.

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $78.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.93 million. Tactile Systems Technology had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 5.06%. Tactile Systems Technology has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Tactile Systems Technology

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and provides medical devices to treat underserved chronic diseases in the United States. It offers Flexitouch Plus system, a pneumatic compression device for the treatment of lymphedema in the home setting; and Entre Plus System, a portable pneumatic compression device for the at-home treatment of venous disorders, such as lymphedema and chronic venous insufficiency, including venous leg ulcers.

