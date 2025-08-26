133,478 Shares in Tidewater Inc. $TDW Bought by Nuveen LLC

Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 133,478 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,642,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDW. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Tidewater in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Tidewater by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,128 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Tidewater by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,075 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Tidewater by 477.5% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,668 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,206 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Tidewater by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,983 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. 95.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Robert Robotti bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $42.05 per share, for a total transaction of $630,750.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 2,234,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,979,941.85. This trade represents a 0.68% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Daniel A. Hudson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.56, for a total transaction of $575,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 75,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,373,754.16. This trade represents a 11.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 25,560 shares of company stock valued at $1,074,858 over the last quarter. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Research raised shares of Tidewater from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Raymond James Financial reduced their target price on shares of Tidewater from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Tidewater from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded shares of Tidewater from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Tidewater currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.00.

Tidewater Trading Down 1.8%

Tidewater stock opened at $59.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.52 and a 200-day moving average of $45.28. Tidewater Inc. has a one year low of $31.17 and a one year high of $91.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The company has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.48 and a beta of 1.08.

Tidewater (NYSE:TDW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The oil and gas company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.95. Tidewater had a net margin of 14.62% and a return on equity of 16.74%. The company had revenue of $341.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Tidewater has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Tidewater Inc. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tidewater announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, August 4th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and gas company to purchase up to 21.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Tidewater Profile

Tidewater Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore support vessels and marine support services to the offshore energy industry through the operation of a fleet of marine service vessels worldwide. It provides services in support of offshore oil and gas exploration, field development, and production, as well as windfarm development and maintenance, including towing of and anchor handling for mobile offshore drilling units; transporting supplies and personnel necessary to sustain drilling, workover, and production activities; offshore construction, and seismic and subsea support; geotechnical survey support for windfarm construction; and various specialized services, such as pipe and cable laying.

