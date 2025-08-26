14,613 Shares in AnaptysBio, Inc. $ANAB Acquired by Cresset Asset Management LLC

Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 14,613 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in AnaptysBio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,710,000. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in shares of AnaptysBio by 66.4% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 352,034 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,661,000 after purchasing an additional 140,457 shares in the last quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AnaptysBio during the first quarter worth approximately $1,547,000. BIT Capital GmbH purchased a new position in AnaptysBio during the first quarter valued at approximately $473,000. Finally, Sanofi purchased a new position in AnaptysBio during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,882,000.

Insider Activity at AnaptysBio

In other news, Director Hollings Renton sold 20,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.57, for a total transaction of $493,202.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 4,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,025.05. This represents a 80.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 33.50% of the company’s stock.

AnaptysBio Stock Down 0.6%

ANAB opened at $20.10 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $562.80 million, a P/E ratio of -4.49 and a beta of -0.20. AnaptysBio, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.21 and a 12-month high of $40.70.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.50) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $22.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.55 million. AnaptysBio had a negative net margin of 107.66% and a negative return on equity of 366.98%. As a group, analysts anticipate that AnaptysBio, Inc. will post -6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ANAB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of AnaptysBio from $42.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective (up from $54.00) on shares of AnaptysBio in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on AnaptysBio from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 target price (up previously from $18.00) on shares of AnaptysBio in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright upgraded AnaptysBio from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $22.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.13.

About AnaptysBio

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses in delivering immunology therapeutics. Its products include Rosnilimab, an IgG1 antibody that targets PD-1+ T cells, resulting in their agonism or depletion, broadly impacting pathogenic drivers of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; and ANB032, a non-depleting antibody that binds to the BTLA checkpoint receptor and inhibits activated T cell proliferation; ANB033, a novel anti-CD122 antagonist antibody that targets the shared common beta subunit of the receptors for IL-15 and IL-2; ANB101, a BDCA2 modulator antibody that specifically targets plasmacytoid dendritic cells (pDCs); and Imsidolimab, an antibody that inhibits the interleukin-36 receptor, which is in the Phase 3 development for the treatment of generalized pustular psoriasis.

