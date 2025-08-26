24,140 Shares in Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc. $ISSC Acquired by Algert Global LLC

Algert Global LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISSC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 24,140 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in Innovative Solutions and Support during the first quarter worth approximately $64,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Innovative Solutions and Support during the fourth quarter worth approximately $89,000. Sterneck Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Innovative Solutions and Support during the first quarter worth approximately $112,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Innovative Solutions and Support during the fourth quarter worth approximately $119,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Innovative Solutions and Support by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 24,475 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,709 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Innovative Solutions and Support alerts:

Insider Activity at Innovative Solutions and Support

In other news, major shareholder Christopher Harborne sold 145,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.69, for a total transaction of $1,985,173.21. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 1,583,411 shares in the company, valued at $21,676,896.59. This represents a 8.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 713,234 shares of company stock worth $9,102,691 in the last three months. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Innovative Solutions and Support Price Performance

Innovative Solutions and Support stock opened at $13.25 on Tuesday. Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.30 and a 12 month high of $20.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $233.60 million, a PE ratio of 20.08 and a beta of 0.97.

Innovative Solutions and Support (NASDAQ:ISSC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The aerospace company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.02). Innovative Solutions and Support had a return on equity of 23.86% and a net margin of 15.10%.The company had revenue of $24.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.20 million.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ISSC. Singular Research upgraded Innovative Solutions and Support to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Wall Street Zen cut Innovative Solutions and Support from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Innovative Solutions and Support currently has an average rating of “Strong Buy”.

View Our Latest Analysis on ISSC

Innovative Solutions and Support Company Profile

(Free Report)

Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc, a systems integrator, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services flight guidance, autothrottles, and cockpit display systems in the United States and internationally. It offers flat panel display systems that replicate the display of analog or digital displays on one screen and replace existing displays in legacy aircraft, as well as used for security monitoring on-board aircraft and as tactical workstations on military aircraft; and flight deck management system, a navigation and performance computer that upgrade for commercial air transport aircraft.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISSC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovative Solutions and Support Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovative Solutions and Support and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.