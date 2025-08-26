31,077 Shares in JinkoSolar Holding Company Limited $JKS Acquired by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of JinkoSolar Holding Company Limited (NYSE:JKS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 31,077 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $579,000. Quantbot Technologies LP owned about 0.06% of JinkoSolar as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in JinkoSolar by 58.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 84,252 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,098,000 after purchasing an additional 31,130 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in JinkoSolar during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,846,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in JinkoSolar by 8.9% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 62,745 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 5,110 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in JinkoSolar by 15.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,418,425 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,439,000 after purchasing an additional 187,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in JinkoSolar during the first quarter worth approximately $2,349,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JKS stock opened at $23.7380 on Tuesday. JinkoSolar Holding Company Limited has a twelve month low of $13.42 and a twelve month high of $37.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of -4.73 and a beta of 0.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.49.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.5%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 2nd. JinkoSolar’s dividend payout ratio is -25.50%.

Separately, Citigroup downgraded shares of JinkoSolar from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JinkoSolar presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $27.19.

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots. It also provides solar system integration services; solar power generation and solar system EPC services; and energy storage system, as well as undertakes solar power projects.

