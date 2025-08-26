3,537 Shares in CocaCola Company (The) $KO Purchased by Algert Global LLC

Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in shares of CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KO. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in CocaCola during the 1st quarter worth about $1,508,657,000. Boston Partners acquired a new position in CocaCola during the 1st quarter worth about $642,183,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in CocaCola by 8,419.4% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,961,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,927,000 after buying an additional 5,891,034 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in CocaCola by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 43,802,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,727,131,000 after buying an additional 3,811,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its position in CocaCola by 47.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 11,844,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,315,000 after buying an additional 3,810,752 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO James Quincey sold 266,403 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.06, for a total transaction of $19,197,000.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 275,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,884,668.76. This represents a 49.12% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 37,396 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.10, for a total value of $2,584,063.60. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 209,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,477,348.30. The trade was a 15.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CocaCola Stock Performance

Shares of KO stock opened at $68.96 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $296.78 billion, a PE ratio of 24.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $69.81 and a 200-day moving average of $70.48. CocaCola Company has a one year low of $60.62 and a one year high of $74.38.

CocaCola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.04. CocaCola had a return on equity of 44.91% and a net margin of 25.89%.The company had revenue of $12.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. CocaCola’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. CocaCola has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.970-2.970 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CocaCola Company will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

CocaCola Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. CocaCola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.34%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of CocaCola from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. BNP Paribas reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on shares of CocaCola in a report on Monday, July 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $76.00 price objective on CocaCola and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on shares of CocaCola in a report on Monday, June 9th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on CocaCola from $86.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.21.

CocaCola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

