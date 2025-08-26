378 Shares in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF $FHLC Bought by Brooklyn Investment Group

Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FHLC. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 188.7% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 3,554 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 97,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,398,000 after buying an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,823,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,179,000 after buying an additional 87,118 shares in the last quarter. Apex Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $265,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 189,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,368,000 after buying an additional 4,940 shares in the last quarter.

Get Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF Stock Performance

FHLC opened at $65.08 on Tuesday. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $60.35 and a fifty-two week high of $74.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of $63.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.23 and a beta of 0.72.

Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (FHLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI US IMI 25\u002F50 Health Care index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US health care sector. FHLC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FHLC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.