57,133 Shares in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $AMLX Acquired by Algert Global LLC

Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMLX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 57,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 165.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,426,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513,748 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $793,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 132.9% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 35,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 20,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 106,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 11,214 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.84% of the company’s stock.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 8.6%

AMLX stock opened at $8.50 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.44 and its 200-day moving average is $5.35. The company has a market cap of $757.95 million, a P/E ratio of -3.40 and a beta of -0.46. Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.05 and a twelve month high of $9.38.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:AMLX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.02). Research analysts anticipate that Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMLX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Leerink Partners upgraded shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Mizuho increased their price target on Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Leerink Partnrs raised Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.75.

About Amylyx Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of treatment for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and neurodegenerative diseases. The company's products include RELYVRIO, a dual UPR-Bax apoptosis inhibitor composed of sodium phenylbutyrate and taurursodiol for the treatment of ALS in adults in the United States and marketed as ALBRIOZA for the treatment of ALS in Canada.

