7,783 Shares in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF $GSIE Purchased by Cresset Asset Management LLC

Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 7,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 10Elms LLP bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 47.2% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF in the first quarter worth $43,000.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF stock opened at $40.78 on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $31.73 and a 52-week high of $41.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.81 and its 200 day moving average is $37.87. The company has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.87.

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (GSIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of stocks in developed markets outside of the US comprising four sub-indices: value, momentum, quality and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

