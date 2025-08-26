Adient $ADNT Shares Bought by Brooklyn Investment Group

Brooklyn Investment Group raised its position in Adient (NYSE:ADNT – Free Report) by 23,600.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,133 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,124 shares during the quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group’s holdings in Adient were worth $27,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Adient by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,129,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,464,000 after acquiring an additional 72,077 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Adient in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,036,000. Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new position in Adient in the 1st quarter valued at about $138,000. Man Group plc acquired a new position in Adient in the 4th quarter valued at about $704,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Adient in the 1st quarter valued at about $601,000. 92.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Adient stock opened at $25.0650 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of -9.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.72. Adient has a one year low of $10.04 and a one year high of $25.30.

Adient ( NYSE:ADNT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. Adient had a negative net margin of 1.53% and a positive return on equity of 8.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Adient will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on ADNT. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Adient from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Adient from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Adient from $15.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Cfra Research raised Adient from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Adient from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $21.72.

Adient plc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and market of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's automotive seating solutions include complete seating systems, frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers.

