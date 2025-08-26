Air Lease Corporation $AL Shares Acquired by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL – Free Report) by 2.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,392,292 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,930 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Air Lease were worth $67,262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new stake in Air Lease in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its stake in shares of Air Lease by 152.4% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 588 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in Air Lease by 88.1% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 743 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Engine Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Air Lease during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Air Lease during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. 94.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Air Lease

In other news, EVP David Beker sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.44, for a total transaction of $110,880.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 19,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,096,048.80. This represents a 9.19% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on AL shares. Citigroup upgraded Air Lease from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $45.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Wall Street Zen raised Air Lease from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective (up previously from $56.00) on shares of Air Lease in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.50.

Air Lease Trading Down 0.2%

NYSE AL opened at $59.91 on Tuesday. Air Lease Corporation has a 1-year low of $38.25 and a 1-year high of $60.58. The firm has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a PE ratio of 7.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $57.53 and a 200-day moving average of $52.27.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The transportation company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.07. Air Lease had a return on equity of 7.99% and a net margin of 34.04%.The firm had revenue of $731.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $723.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Air Lease Corporation will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

Air Lease Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 3rd will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio is 10.68%.

About Air Lease

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. It sells aircraft from its fleet to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors. The company provides fleet management services to investors and owners of aircraft portfolios.

