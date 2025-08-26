Algert Global LLC Acquires 2,030 Shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. $FULC

Algert Global LLC boosted its holdings in Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC – Free Report) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,147 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,030 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Fulcrum Therapeutics were worth $104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FULC. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in Fulcrum Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Mariner LLC bought a new position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $78,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. bought a new position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $94,000. 89.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on FULC shares. Leerink Partnrs upgraded Fulcrum Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Fulcrum Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Leerink Partners upgraded Fulcrum Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. HC Wainwright upgraded Fulcrum Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $9.00 price objective (up from $6.00) on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.57.

Shares of FULC stock opened at $6.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $346.73 million, a PE ratio of -5.25 and a beta of 2.47. Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.32 and a 1-year high of $9.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.10 and a 200 day moving average of $5.30.

Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.01. Analysts anticipate that Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

Fulcrum Therapeutics Company Profile

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing products for improving the lives of patients with genetically defined diseases in the areas of high unmet medical need in the United States. Its product candidates are losmapimod, a small molecule for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy is under phase III clinical trial; and pociredir, a fetal hemoglobin inducer for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta-thalassemia is under phase I clinical trial.

