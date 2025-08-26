Algert Global LLC Acquires New Position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. $KLIC

Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 7,210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,985 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,776 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 1.9% in the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 28,663 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $945,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 99.7% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,214 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 30,203 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.22% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Kulicke and Soffa Industries has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.33.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Nelson Munpun Wong sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.07, for a total transaction of $1,112,100.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 147,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,469,048.31. This represents a 16.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Stock Performance

Shares of KLIC opened at $37.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 467.63 and a beta of 1.52. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.63 and a 1 year high of $52.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.70.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $148.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.48 million. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a net margin of 0.90% and a negative return on equity of 1.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 19th were given a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 18th. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,025.00%.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Profile

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through four segments: Ball Bonding Equipment, Wedge Bonding Equipment, Advanced Solutions, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The company offers ball bonding equipment, wafer level bonding equipment, wedge bonding equipment; and advanced display, die-attach, and thermocompression systems and solutions, as well as tools, spares and services for equipment.

