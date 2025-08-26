Algert Global LLC Acquires Shares of 6,130 Willdan Group, Inc. $WLDN

Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 6,130 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Willdan Group by 470.2% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,682 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Willdan Group by 1,809.7% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,158 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,045 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Willdan Group by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,597 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Willdan Group in the first quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, Aquatic Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Willdan Group by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC now owns 5,410 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Willdan Group

In related news, Director Wanda Kay Reder sold 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.46, for a total transaction of $101,541.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 10,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,275,354.96. This represents a 7.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas Donald Brisbin sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.42, for a total transaction of $13,052,500.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 188,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,661,346.22. This represents a 39.90% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 281,364 shares of company stock valued at $29,958,684 over the last three months. 8.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Willdan Group Trading Up 4.4%

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Shares of Willdan Group stock opened at $115.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $83.23 and a 200-day moving average of $56.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 48.53 and a beta of 1.31. Willdan Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.43 and a 52-week high of $121.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Several research firms have commented on WLDN. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Willdan Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Willdan Group from $85.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $103.00 price objective (up from $62.00) on shares of Willdan Group in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have given a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Willdan Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.50.

About Willdan Group

Willdan Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional, technical, and consulting services primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy, and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers comprehensive audit and surveys, program design and implementation, master planning, demand reduction, grid optimization, benchmarking analyses, design engineering, construction management, performance contracting, installation, alternative financing, measurement and verification services, and software and data analytics, as well as energy consulting and engineering, turnkey facility and infrastructure projects, and customer support services.

