Algert Global LLC Buys 19,020 Shares of Organogenesis $ORGO

Algert Global LLC grew its stake in shares of Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO – Free Report) by 88.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,467 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,020 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Organogenesis were worth $175,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Organogenesis in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Organogenesis by 49.0% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 6,689 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Organogenesis in the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Organogenesis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Finally, Aquatic Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Organogenesis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $111,000. 49.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ORGO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Organogenesis from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Organogenesis in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Lori Freedman bought 142,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.91 per share, for a total transaction of $414,322.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 837,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,436,941.67. The trade was a 20.48% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders acquired 252,264 shares of company stock worth $725,732 over the last three months. 33.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Organogenesis Trading Down 4.5%

Shares of NASDAQ ORGO opened at $4.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.15. Organogenesis has a 1-year low of $2.45 and a 1-year high of $6.71. The firm has a market cap of $592.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.35 and a beta of 1.76.

Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.08). Organogenesis had a negative net margin of 1.92% and a negative return on equity of 0.37%. The firm had revenue of $101.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.75 million. Organogenesis has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts forecast that Organogenesis will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

Organogenesis Profile

Organogenesis Holdings Inc, a regenerative medicine company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes solutions for the advanced wound care, and surgical and sports medicine markets in the United States. The company's advanced wound care products include Affinity, an amniotic membrane in which viable cells, growth factors/cytokines, and ECM proteins in the native tissue are preserved; Novachor, a chorion membrane in which viable cells, growth factors/cytokines, and ECM proteins in the native tissue are preserved; Apligraf, a bioengineered living cell therapy that produce spectrum of cytokines and growth factors; Dermagraft, a bioengineered product that produces human collagen, ECM, proteins, cytokines, and growth factors; NuShield, dehydrated placental tissue covering amnion and chorion membranes for spongy/intermediate layer intact; and PuraPly AM, an antimicrobial barrier that enables conformability and fluid drainage.

