Algert Global LLC Buys 3,459 Shares of Safe Bulkers, Inc $SB

Algert Global LLC increased its stake in Safe Bulkers, Inc (NYSE:SB – Free Report) by 13.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,862 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,459 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Safe Bulkers were worth $107,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Safe Bulkers in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Safe Bulkers in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Foster Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Safe Bulkers in the first quarter valued at about $57,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Safe Bulkers by 49.0% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,008 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 5,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Safe Bulkers by 23.6% in the first quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 16,500 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 3,155 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Safe Bulkers alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Safe Bulkers in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.47.

Safe Bulkers Stock Performance

Shares of SB stock opened at $4.3350 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.76. Safe Bulkers, Inc has a 12 month low of $3.02 and a 12 month high of $5.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $443.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The shipping company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.07). Safe Bulkers had a net margin of 19.25% and a return on equity of 5.80%. The firm had revenue of $65.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.40 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Safe Bulkers, Inc will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

Safe Bulkers Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 21st. Safe Bulkers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.51%.

Safe Bulkers Company Profile

(Free Report)

Safe Bulkers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marine drybulk transportation services. It owns and operates drybulk vessels for transporting bulk cargoes primarily coal, grain, and iron ore. The company has a fleet of 47 drybulk vessels having an aggregate carrying capacity of 4,719,600 deadweight tons.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Safe Bulkers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safe Bulkers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.