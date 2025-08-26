Algert Global LLC Buys New Position in Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. $OCUL

Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 29,020 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.
Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OCUL. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. acquired a new position in Ocular Therapeutix during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 6,760.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,232 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 8,112 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 2,045.0% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,859 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 8,446 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix during the first quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix during the fourth quarter worth about $90,000. 59.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Ocular Therapeutix Stock Down 3.5%
Ocular Therapeutix stock opened at $11.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.27 and a beta of 1.49. Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.78 and a 52 week high of $12.91. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.73. The company has a quick ratio of 10.02, a current ratio of 10.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on OCUL shares. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Ocular Therapeutix from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Ocular Therapeutix from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.20.
Ocular Therapeutix Company Profile
Ocular Therapeutix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its bioresorbable hydrogel-based formulation technology in the United States. The company markets DEXTENZA, a dexamethasone ophthalmic insert to treat post-surgical ocular inflammation and pain following ophthalmic surgery, as well as allergic conjunctivitis.
